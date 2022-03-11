Spring Hill man charged with carjacking

SPRING HILL — A 31-year-old Spring Hill man is in custody after attempting to steal vehicles from a parking lot, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Timothy James Holbert faces multiple charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.
On Thursday, March 10, just after 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Circle K at 6227 Deltona Blvd. in Spring Hill, regarding a male suspect who was attempting to steal vehicles from the parking lot.
Upon arrival, deputies met with the first victim, who said he arrived at the Circle K in his 2021 Hyundai Elantra and parked in front of the store. While parking, he saw a man standing outside the store, then left his vehicle running with his adult son sitting in the front passenger seat.
Holbert entered the Elantra, the deputies’ report said, through the unlocked driver’s door and began backing the car out of the parking space.
The passenger tried to stop Holbert by pushing him out of the vehicle. During the ensuing fight,
Holbert punched the passenger in the face numerous times and attempted to wrap the seat belt around his neck. The passenger was able to shut off the car, and the driver left the store to see the fight inside the vehicle. He pulled Holbert out of the vehicle.
Holbert then ran to a locked and unoccupied 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche on the lot and tried but failed to open the door, breaking the handle.
The owner of the Avalanche, who was inside the store, saw what was happening, asked store employees to call 911 and approached his vehicle. Holbert fled the area.
A third customer who saw what was happening used his phone to record images of Holbert as he fled.
Two deputies who viewed the phone video positively identified Holbert because they both had previous law enforcement encounters with him.
Deputies found Holbert and arrested him after a citizen called 911 to report sighting him in the area of Shannon Avenue and Freeport Drive.
Holbert was charged with carjacking, false imprisonment, conveyance burglary and grand theft auto.
He was also found to be on felony probation for grand theft motor vehicle and was charged accordingly. The violation of probation charge will have a no bond status.
