Spring Hill Man charged with arson and animal cruelty

SPRING HILL – A man whose house burned down last week has been charged with arson and animal cruelty, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The agency said it responded to several calls to 911 from a house on Collingswood Street on April 7, but that the house’s occupant, Evan Saslaw, 29, refused to speak to deputies or let them.
Deputies had planned to obtain an arrest warrant the following morning for Saslaw on a charge of misuse of 911.
But on April 8 at 9:40 a.m., people called 911 to report an explosion and fire at Saslaw's home on Collingswood Street, and said they saw him running away from the residence, and possibly armed with a handgun.
Deputies located Saslaw a short time later in the area of Ludlow Lane and
Norvell Road in Spring Hill. He was taken into custody on the active warrant for the misuse of 911, and had a gun in his possession.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the scene to extinguish the fire, and found that three cats, two dogs, and a snake had perished in the fire. Only a dog and a cat survived.
Investigation revealed that Saslaw started the fire by pouring gasoline in the garage area and lighting it on fire. Saslaw told investigators he wanted to "Cause a scene to get people to notice."
The heat from the fire damaged several windows of a neighboring home.
In addition to the warrant arrest, Saslaw was arrested on charges of arson, criminal mischief and six counts of Animal Cruelty.
He is incarcerated at the Hernando County Detention Center in lieu of a $36,000 bond.
