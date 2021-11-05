SPRING HILL — A Spring Hill man was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 3, on eight counts of transmission of child sexual abuse material, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Juan Miguel Garcia Perez, 35, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his home.
The investigation began after FDLE received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning an internet user who was distributing files containing child sexual abuse material via social-networking/chat platforms. FDLE agents, with the assistance of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, executed the search warrant.
Agents found videos involving children as young as 3 years old being sexually abused. Additional charges are pending the forensic analysis of Garcia Perez’s seized electronic devices.
Garcia Perez was booked into the Hernando County Jail on an $80,000 bond. This case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 5th Judicial Circuit.
Visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
