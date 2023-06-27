Spring Hill man among 23 arrested in car-theft ring

TAMPA – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement plus other agencies and organizations announced the results of “Operation Gone in 60 Days” on Monday.
Among the suspects facing charges in the case is a Spring Hill man, Lazaro Velazquez-Gomez, 27. He was arrested June 20, and booked into Hernando County Jail. He was charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering.
FDLE’s investigation began in July 2018 when agents began looking into allegations of Florida Commercial Driver Licenses being illegally distributed to persons who had not completed the required training courses. Investigators discovered a criminal organization that was issuing fraudulent Vehicle Identification Numbers to high-end vehicles that were obtained through fraud or theft, selling the vehicles below market value, fraudulently assigning tags, defrauding customers through purporting to issue automobile insurance, and other crimes.
The crime ring’s illegal activities centered around profiting from the theft and sale of luxury vehicles from brands like Porsche, Land Rover and Maserati. Suspects would illegally acquire the vehicles by using couriers, fake names and fraudulent payments to “purchase” the vehicles from dealerships who wouldn’t discover the fraud until after the vehicles were gone from the lot. Another vehicle-acquisition scheme saw the suspects keeping rental vehicles and filing false police reports claiming the vehicles had been stolen.
Investigators found that the organization’s leader would then generate counterfeit VINs to attach to the vehicle to further cover up the thefts. Since the vehicles were obtained illegally and lacked legitimate paperwork that could be used to register them, another suspect, who worked in a Miami-based dealership, issued temporary tags from the dealership or transferred a tag from a legitimate vehicle to the fraudulent vehicle. Suspects would also purport to sell auto insurance to customers purchasing the stolen vehicles, which would often result in customers receiving an initial policy that quickly lapsed as the suspects kept the actual payments provided.
In addition to the 23 suspects already arrested and the two more with active arrest warrants, agents have filed two additional arrest affidavits with the court, for a total of 27 suspects.
