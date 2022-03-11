SPRING HILL — A man who was concerned about the quality of the methamphetamine he bought from someone at a local bar is in custody after the Sheriff's Office said he called 911 to ask that a deputy come to his home and test it.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that on Thursday, March 10, at about 7 p.m., deputies met with Thomas Eugene Colucci, 41, at his home. He told them he had recently purchased methamphetamine from a male he met in a local bar, and after having used a bit of it believed it was actually bath salts. He said he was an experienced drug user, having used methamphetamine in the past, and “knew what it should feel like.” The substance he bought apparently did not produce the feeling he expected.
Colucci produced two small baggies, each containing a white crystal-like substance, and handed them over to the deputy.
Colucci said he did not want other people to buy “fake” methamphetamine from the individual who sold it to him but he was unable to provide a name or any contact information.
A deputy performed a field test on a sample of the white crystal-like substance from each of the baggies, and they tested positive for methamphetamine.
Deputies placed Colucci under arrest. He said he was having chest pains, so they took him to a local hospital and a doctor gave him a medical clearance.
Colucci was charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $7,000.
