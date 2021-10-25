A motorcyclist died late Saturday night after an accident in which a vehicle turned in front of his vehicle, and he was thrown from the motorcycle.
The accident happened at U.S. 19 at Tower Drive in Hudson, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The report said a sedan driven by a 42-year-old Villagebrook Middletown, Del., woman was traveling south on U.S. 19, north of Tower Drive, while the motorcyclist was traveling north on U.S. 19. The sedan’s driver made a U-turn into the path of the motorcycle, the report said, and the front of the motorcycle collided with the right front of the sedan.
The motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. In addition, the motorcycle caught fire.
The sedan’s driver and 51-year-old male passenger, who also is from Villagebrook Middletown, Del., suffered minor injuries.
