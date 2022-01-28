A Spring Hill man died on Thursday afternoon in a car crash on Spring Hill Drive, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
The 18-year-old was driving east on Spring Hill Drive, west of Pinehurst Drive at about 4:30 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, traveled across the median and westbound lanes, entered the north shoulder and collided with a tree and utility pole before coming to final rest.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, later died from injuries after being taken to an area hospital.
