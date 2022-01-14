Spring Hill mail theft suspect caught

A man suspected of mail theft in the area of Lucky Lane in Spring Hill was caught on Jan. 13 after a chase into Pasco County, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Dec. 28, 2021, a warrant for Michael Joseph Shipton, 31, was issued on a charge of felony petit theft.
Last week, information was received that Shipton was driving a white Toyota Corolla with a U.S. Army tag. The Intelligence Unit began searching for Shipton and the vehicle. A few days later, detectives learned that Shipton had spray-painted the vehicle black.
On Jan. 11, District 1 Property Crimes Detectives were traveling south on Broad Street, near the area of Southern Hills Boulevard, when they saw a vehicle matching the description of Shipton’s vehicle. They verified that Shipton was the driver of the vehicle.
Due to his warrant and having a suspended Florida driver’s license, a traffic stop was attempted on Spring Hill Drive, near the Hernando County Detention Center.
Shipton fled from the traffic stop, driving through a retention pond and running several cars off the roadway. Hernando County detectives did not pursue Shipton.
On Jan. 12, at approximately 1:21 p.m., detectives saw Shipton at a residence in the Big Tree Mobile Home Park, 6130 Broad St., in Brooksville.
Shipton was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle that was backed under the carport of a residence. Detectives left their vehicle and gave Shipton several verbal commands to get out of the vehicle.
Shipton started the vehicle and accelerated from the driveway directly toward one of the members of the Intelligence Unit, causing him to make an evasive maneuver to avoid being struck by the vehicle.
A pursuit was not initiated due to several people with young children walking in the area.
Shipton fled in the vehicle, traveling south on Broad Street at high speed. The vehicle was spotted several minutes later entering Pasco County, and the information was relayed to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
At approximately 1:59 p.m., the vehicle was located in the area of Shady Hills in Pasco County by a Pasco County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy, who attempted a traffic stop. Shipton fled from the traffic stop, and the Pasco Sheriff’s Office engaged in a vehicle pursuit.
The pursuit continued north and eventually entered Hernando County, where Shipton crashed the vehicle into a mailbox on Newhope Road in Spring Hill.
Following the crash, Shipton fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy.
Shipton’s girlfriend, Jaylynn Renee Matusiak, 18, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle. She had an active juvenile pickup order for grand theft auto. Although Matusiak is currently 18, the offense was committed when she was a juvenile.
The vehicle was registered to an individual who is incarcerated in the Hernando County Detention Center. The owner was contacted and said he reported the vehicle as stolen.
In addition to the incidents above, HCSO Economic Crimes Unit was also actively investigating Shipton for fraud. Dec. 17, Shipton allegedly passed several counterfeit bills during the private purchase of a cellphone from a Hernando County citizen.
Shipton was charged in Hernando County with felony petit theft, grand theft auto, fleeing/eluding, driving with a suspended license, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, four counts of uttering a forged bill and theft.
In Pasco County, he is charged with fleeing/eluding and resisting arrest without violence.
Shipton was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of a $65,150 bond.
Matusiak was charged with grand theft auto (warrant). She was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala on a no bond status.
