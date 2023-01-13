Spring Hill doctor charged with indecent exposure

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Spring Hill doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile.
Keivan Tavakoli, 52, was arrested at the University of South Florida campus on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Surveillance video showed Tavakoli on the USF campus several times.
At the time of Tavakoli’s arrest, he was employed by Access Health Care in Spring Hill.
On Monday, Jan. 9, a 15-year-old girl reported that an older man drove up to her requesting directions in Tampa. The victim stated that she provided directions multiple times, but the suspect continuously asked her to repeat herself. After taking a closer look at the suspect, she noticed he was exposed and touching himself inappropriately. The victim immediately left the area.
Deputies investigated and determined that Tavakoli, 52, was the suspect, and arrested him.
“This was a trusted medical professional,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “The crime itself is sickening enough, but this was someone our community relied upon in their time of need. A trusted source of care, that’s what makes this situation even more abhorrent."
At this time, Tavakoli faces charges of lewd or lascivious exhibition.
If anyone believes Tavakoli victimized them, contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office immediately at (813) 247-8200.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.