Speeding leads to narcotics arrest

On Sept. 12 at about 11:56 p.m., a Hernando County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on the driver of a vehicle speeding in the area of Spring Hill Drive and Parker Avenue.
Upon approaching the car, the deputy smelled the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. When questioned about the odor, the driver, Cheney Perkins, 28, said she had been at a local bar where other people had been smoking marijuana.
A check of Perkins' driver's license revealed that her license was suspended and that Perkins had previously been cited for Driving While License Suspended/Revoked on Sept. 3.
Due to the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the deputy asked Perkins if there were any drugs in the car. She said there was a "dime bag" in the console.
During a search of the vehicle, the deputy located several bags of marijuana in a backpack on the rear seat, along with two bags of cocaine and a scale. With the amount of narcotics located, in addition to the possession of a scale for weighing said narcotics, it was determined Perkins had the intent to sell the illegal substances.
Perkins was placed under arrest and charged with Cocaine Possession with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver (12.7 grams), Marijuana Possession with Intent to Sell/Manufacture/Deliver (105.7 grams) and Drug Equipment Possession/Use
Perkins was also issued a written warning for the speed violation before being transported to the Hernando County Detention Center.
