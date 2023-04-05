An Ohio man died Tuesday, April 4, after he landed hard while skydiving, according to the Zephyrhills Police Department.

At 3:09 p.m., the Zephyrhills Police Department responded to a 911 call at Skydive City, 4241 Sky Dive Lane in Zephyrhills, in reference to a hard landing of a solo skydiver while performing a "swooping" maneuver.

The skydiver, Thomas Barrett, a 27-year-old white male from Salem, Ohio, was

transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital with severe injuries; he was pronounced daed at 4:06 p.m.

According to skydive waiver records, Barrett was listed as an experienced skydiver with more than 1,000 prior jumps.

Next of kin has been notified.