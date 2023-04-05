An Ohio man died Tuesday, April 4, after he landed hard while skydiving, according to the Zephyrhills Police Department.
At 3:09 p.m., the Zephyrhills Police Department responded to a 911 call at Skydive City, 4241 Sky Dive Lane in Zephyrhills, in reference to a hard landing of a solo skydiver while performing a "swooping" maneuver.
The skydiver, Thomas Barrett, a 27-year-old white male from Salem, Ohio, was
transported to Lakeland Regional Hospital with severe injuries; he was pronounced daed at 4:06 p.m.
According to skydive waiver records, Barrett was listed as an experienced skydiver with more than 1,000 prior jumps.
Next of kin has been notified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.