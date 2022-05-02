Six people who arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds appear to have been shot in the same incident, the Tarpon Springs Police Department said in a press release.
On Sunday, May 1, at about 7:26 p.m, the department received multiple calls in reference to gunshots being heard in the area of Safford Avenue and Boyer Street.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers spoke with witnesses who heard the gunshots, but could not give any suspect information.
At about 7:32 p.m., the department was notified that there were people at Advent Health North Pinellas with gunshot injuries. Officers they identified and interviewed a total of six subjects who had all arrived with gunshot injuries, at different times. It appears as if all of these injuries are related to the same incident. All arrived at the hospital in private transportation. Three have been transferred to Tampa General Hospital, in stable condition. All other subjects were treated at Advent Health.
This incident was a result of an argument between the subjects being targeted
and were known by each other.
No further information is being released at this time, due to the ongoing
investigation.
