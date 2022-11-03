A 68-year-old Brooksville man died early the morning of Nov. 3 in a single-vehicle crash on County Road 572 (Powell Road) east of Crum Road.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the man, driving a pickup truck westbound about 4:30 a.m., lost control on a curve in the road. The truck left the roadway and struck a mailbox on the north shoulder, then traveled back across traffic lanes to the south shoulder and struck a tree.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
