EAST LAKE — A 21-year-old Palm Harbor man died in a single-vehicle accident within a neighborhood west of East Lake Road early Saturday, according to Florida Highway Patrol reports.
Reports state the accident occurred at approximately 3:56 a.m., May 22, at the intersection of Mira Vista Drive and Highpoint Drive. The neighborhood is just west of East Lake High School.
FHP troopers reported that the motorist was traveling southbound on Highpoint Drive at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve near Mira Vista Drive. The sedan departed the roadway and collided with a tree.
Reports state the motorist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.