Child porn, other charges filed as cops foil planned meet-up in Louisiana
A Brooksville man has been arrested on child pornography and other charges after Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives said he was in contact with and planned to travel to meet a 12-year-old girl in Louisiana.
Police received information in September regarding 19-year-old Justin Barnes, who lived on Rockbay Road in Brooksville. Detectives contacted the 12-year-old’s mother and said that after learning her daughter was involved in a long-distance online relationship with an adult male, the mother took the girl’s cellphone. She searched the phone and found recorded videos and numerous nude images that had been exchanged between the victim and suspect, HCSO said.
In an interview, the victim admitted to communicating and sharing nude photos and videos with Barnes, and to discussing plans to meet in the future. She told detectives that Barnes believed she was 15 years old.
On Oct. 6, detectives contacted Barnes at his grandmother’s home. Detectives said he admitted to communicating with and sharing nude photos and videos with the girl. According to detectives, Barnes said he knew the victim was under 18, and adding that at times she looked no older than 11.
Detectives obtained search warrants for Barnes’ cellphone and found 99 images and two videos. The videos and 13 images contained possible child sexual abuse material.
Additionally, detectives found 9,586 messages between the suspect and victim. Messages included requests for nude photos, requests to make videos, and statements regarding how he did not want to get a “16- or 17-year-old” pregnant, according to detectives.
Barnes was arrested on June 28. He was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography/10 or more images; 13 counts of possession of child pornography depicting child sexual conduct; use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony; and transmission of harmful information to a minor.
His bond was set at $165,000 and GPS tracking has been ordered as a condition of bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.