A client of the sheriff’s Care Line program is alive today because of the program, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 22, a clerk requested a Check Well Being call, as she had been unable to reach a client, who had failed to call in at his designated time.
A patrol deputy was dispatched to the client's residence. As Deputy Bob Cloversettle approached the front door, he passed by the front windows of the residence. Through the windows, the deputy was able to see smoke inside.
Cloversettle called out to the resident. The resident, who is wheelchair bound, yelled back in response. He asked the deputy to come inside becaue he needed help.
Cloversettle entered and found thick smoke. The client was sitting on the living room floor in close proximity to three cardboard boxes that were on fire and partially smoldering. The client stated he had fallen out of his wheelchair.
Cloversettle dragged the client to the open front door and Deputy C. Hauenstein arrived. Both deputies then lifted the client into his wheelchair and removed him from the smoke-filled residence.
Cloversettle placed him under the Baker Act, as there was a substantial likelihood that without care or treatment, the client may cause serious bodily harm to himself or others.
After being medically cleared at the hospital, the client was transported to a
mental health facility.
If you or someone you know would like to join the Care Line program, please
visit the following link https://www.hernandosheriff.org/Careline.aspx
