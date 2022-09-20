Sheriff warns drivers to lock vehicles, remove valuables

After 10 vehicle burglaries and three stolen vehicles in an area on the morning of Monday, Sept. 19, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning people to lock their vehicles.
This is especially important because all of the vehicles were unlocked, the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, and one of them had a firearm inside. The suspects who committed the burglaries now have at least one firearm, which poses a threat to deputies and the public alike.
At about 2:30 a.m. that day, a driver saw three or four suspicious-looking black males walking near the intersection of Aldoro Avenue and Montego Street. The driver said he turned his vehicle around to get a better look at the men, and they fled on foot. The driver called law enforcement.
Numerous deputies and a K-9 team converged on the area and attempted to locate the men.
It is believed that in the area of Coronado Drive and Whitewood Avenue the men got into a vehicle and fled the area.
Many jurisdictions in the Tampa Bay area are experiencing crimes just like this. Several juveniles and/or young adults travel, most times in a stolen vehicle, to communities where the homes are somewhat close together, so they can be dropped off and scout for unlocked vehicles. They steal whatever is easily accessible and easy to carry, even loose change. If the keys are in the vehicle, there is a very high likelihood they will steal that as well.
Two of the three stolen vehicles were recovered in Hernando County during daylight hours. The third stolen vehicle was recovered in St. Petersburg in Pinellas County.
In the past, the Sheriff’s Office said, citizens have provided video surveillance showing a vehicle driving slowly on a residential street. The driver stops, several people jump out, and each go in a different direction to attempt to gain access to unlocked vehicles. It is quite obvious when a vehicle is locked, as the individual quickly moves on to the next. Once all vehicles in a small area have been “checked,” they all return to the vehicle they arrived in and travel to another street.
It’s best for you to remove all valuables from your vehicle and lock the vehicle. Also, don’t leave firearms or keys in the vehicle.
Residents in the area of the burglaries have already been contacted regarding the availability of video surveillance. If you live within a few blocks of this area and have cameras, check your footage for Sept. 19 between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. If there is anything that will possibly be of value to detectives, call 352-754-6830 so someone can retrieve it.
If you have information on this case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cellphone.
You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com .
You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.
