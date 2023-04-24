A telephone scam was reported recently in which the father of a Hernando County school student received a telephone call from a phone number, with a Mexico country code, in regard to his child, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook posting.
The phone call began with a small child crying, “Dad, they have me.” The father immediately said the child’s name to ask if the child was all right.
The adult male caller told the father “they had his child.” During the call, a small child could be heard screaming in the background. The caller said, “I have your child. How much money do you have to see the child alive?”
The caller did not demand a specific amount of money, but only asked how much the father had. As the father continued speaking with the caller, the call was disconnected.
The father immediately contacted the School Resource Deputy at his child’s school to confirm his child was safe. The child was in fact safe and engaged in school activities.
If you receive a call of this nature, do not provide the child’s name and/or your personal and/or banking information.
Notify the authorities immediately, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.