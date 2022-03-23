A synthetic opioid called Metonitazene/Etonitazene – also known as “ISO” -- is showing up in overdose investigations, the Pasco Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
It’s 20 times more potent than fentanyl.
“ISO can be absorbed by physical contact through skin, ingestion or inhalation,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Overdose signs from ISO contact occur within minutes. If you or someone you know is experiencing overdose symptoms call 911 immediately.”
Signs of an overdose include blue/purple fingernails or lips, difficulty breathing, unconsciousness, clammy skin, vomiting, pinpoint pupils and drowsiness, all of which can occur within minutes of exposure.
