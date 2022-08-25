The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday, Aug. 24, press release that someone is calling up residents and claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies are receiving complaints about a male who identifies himself as Sgt. Wagner with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The male then advises the victim that he or she missed jury duty and there is now a “bench warrant” on file, signed by a local judge and that he or she will be arrested. In order to rectify the situation and clear the warrant, the victim must provide a credit card number, Green Dot card information, etc.
If someone asks for, or demands, money over the phone – it is a scam. Hang up.
Some victims received this information via a voicemail message. The caller ID information has been spoofed to appear as though someone is actually calling from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect leaves a message for the victim to call him back regarding the matter.
Upon calling the number provided by the suspect, a recorded message answers the call. The recorded message advises the caller they have reached Sg.t Wagner at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
Do not provide financial information to any caller requesting or demanding money. Simply hang up, as it is a scam.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.