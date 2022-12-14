If someone asks for, or demands, money over the phone – it is a scam. Hang up.
Deputies are receiving complaints from Hernando County residents who have been called by a male who identifies himself as a sergeant with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller tells the victim that he or she missed jury duty or a court date, and there is now a “bench warrant” on file, signed by a local judge, and he or she will be arrested. To rectify the situation and clear the warrant, the victim must provide a credit card number, Green Dot card information, etc.
Some victims received this information via a voice mail message. The caller ID information has been spoofed to appear as though someone actually is calling from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect leaves a message for the victim to call him back regarding the matter.
Upon calling the number provided by the suspect, a recorded message answers the call. The recorded message advises the caller they have reached “Sgt. Wagner” at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
Do not provide financial information to any caller requesting or demanding money. Simply hang up, as it is a scam.
