If you’re thinking of shooting a weapon into the air to celebrate your freedom, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says to think again.
For many communities, the Sheriff’s Office said, Independence Day is a holiday some people celebrate by firing gunshots into the air. What goes up must come down; and in these cases, it’s bullets moving at deadly speed.
In years past, many people have been seriously wounded or killed by falling bullets on July 4 and New Year’s Eve. Those tragic deaths and serious injuries, which resulted from stray bullets, motivated Sheriff Al Nienhuis to remind citizens that stray bullets can injure or kill innocent bystanders.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office maintains a zero tolerance stance on illegal gun use at any time, especially during a holiday.
“There are many ways to safely celebrate with family and friends. Discharging a firearm is not one of them,” Nienhuis said. “It’s just too easy for people to get hurt. Leave the firearms at home, in a safe and secure location.”
If you hear gunfire or see something suspicious, contact law enforcement immediately, the Sheriff’s Office said.
