On Thursday, Dec. 16, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office shared a warning from the school district’s Office of State Schools about threats appearing on social media.
“School districts and law enforcement agencies throughout our area and the nation are aware of warnings spread through the social media platform Tik Tok of shooting and bomb threats to ‘every school in the country’ on December 17th,” the warning said. “While law enforcement believes there is little credibility to this post, they will continue to investigate and update the school district. As always, school safety procedures are in place and well practiced. School staff have been made aware of the post.”
People who see social media posts that threaten schools or individuals should not share them but instead alert law enforcement immediately.
“Sharing unfounded threats on social media rewards those who intend to create panic and can divert tremendous resources away from law enforcement and the school district,” officials said.
