Sheriff’s Office seeks Wal-Mart theft suspect

BROOKSVILLE – The Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Nov. 8., put out an alert for a suspect in a theft case in Brooksville.
The person in the photos above is suspected of grand theft from the Wal-Mart at 7305 Broad St., Brooksville, at 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 20, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with knowledge should contact Deputy Cooper at (352) 754-6830.
If you wish to remain anonymous or to be eligible for a reward, call the Hernando County Crime Stoppers toll free number (866) 990-8477 or you may electronically send a tip via Crime Stoppers directly. You may be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.