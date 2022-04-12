The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a death in the parking lot of Dance & Gymnastics Academy of Tampa in the Venezia Court area of Land O' Lakes.
It appears that an adult was run over by an SUV and is deceased. The driver of the SUV fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Detectives are looking for the SUV that fled the scene. The SUV appears to be a black, newer model Jeep Wrangler.
If you have any information on this case, submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488, or submit tips online at: https://www.pascosheriff.com/tips/
