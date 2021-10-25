The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Monday that a threat made against "Central High" over the weekend originated in Missouri, and was directed at a high school in that state.
"The subjects responsible for the threats in Missouri have been placed under arrest," the Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook posting, which can be seen here: https://www.facebook.com/HernandoSheriff/
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said that they had been investigation the credibility of a social media post that claimed students intended to bring guns onto the campus of “Central High,” and shoot administrators and others.
“In addition to determining the credibility of the post, law enforcement is also investigating the source of the post as there are many schools named ‘Central High’ and because there is information in the post that does not match our school,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
However, there would be additional law enforcement on the campus on Monday, Oct. 25, as a precaution.
