A claim on social media that attempted kidnappings allegedly took place at stores on County Line Road is false, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday, May 4.
The narrative claimed that the poster’s child was “almost kidnapped” at the Dollar General store on Mariner Road and County Line Road a week earlier, and that her husband found out there was another attempted kidnapping at the Dollar General at Linden and County Line Road.
“Citizens voiced concern that the HCSO did not share any information about said incidents and questioned that decision,” the agency said in its Facebook post. “Upon learning this information, a very thorough check was conducted to determine if any calls were made to the HCSO to report any such incident(s) and/or whether any report(s) were documented by deputies concerning same. The search revealed zero calls/reports regarding any incident of this type.”
Deputies checked to see if an incident had happened, speaking to business owners, reviewing surveillance video and using resources available to law enforcement.
“In an abundance of caution, deputies were dispatched to the home of the person who created the social media post. After knocking on the door for almost 10 minutes and receiving no response, deputies began to leave. At that time, an adult male exited the home; he was uncooperative/not forthcoming with information,” the agency said. “To make sure all bases were covered, deputies returned to the home later, in hopes of locating the female who created the social media post. Deputies made contact with the adult female who stated her post was based upon information provided to her by her husband. She believed this to be true; therefore, she made the social media post.”
When deputies again spoke with the husband, he admitted that he never notified authorities about the incident because he made up the entire story, the Sheriff’s Office said.
“There have been no attempted kidnappings,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
