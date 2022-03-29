Sheriff’s Office reports new scam

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it has been informed about a scam circulating via email where the sender is posing as the Department of Motor Vehicles. The email appears to contain a notice that the recipient has been cited with a traffic citation that must be paid in a certain amount of time.

 Photo courtesy HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Traffic citations will never be issued, nor will a "notice" be sent, via email, the agency said.

If you are unsure of an email, phone call, or text message regarding traffic citations call the Sheriff's Office at (352) 754-6830.