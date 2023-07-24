Sheriff’s Office releases chronology in shooting of arson suspect

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has released a timeline of what they consider to be an arson and attempted murder that left a suspect shot and wounded by deputies on July 5.
HCSO said that a 911 call was placed by a resident on Pryor Street in Brooksville about 3:06 a.m., with the caller stating their house was on fire and all parties had evacuated.
Deputies and engines from both the Brooksville Fire Department and Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived to a residence fully engulfed. As firefighters attacked the fire, deputies interviewed victims and witnesses.
Fire officials requested a representative from the State Fire Marshal's Office, as they believed the fire was intentionally set. The State Fire Marshal ruled the fire an arson.
At about 3:32 a.m., after being provided with a series of text messages by one of the victims in the residence at the time of the fire, deputies identified James Hines, 50, as the suspect. The context of the text messages included threats by Hines to the victims that he would “burn the house down, with both of them inside,” HCSO reported.
The HCSO Major Case Section and Forensic Science Unit were asked to respond to the scene on Pryor Street.
Detectives learned a female victim had previously been romantically involved with Hines. Hines, allegedly unhappy about the breakup, began sending numerous text messages to the female victim at approximately 10 p.m. on July 4.
A witness reported speaking to Hines on July 4 at approximately 10 p.m. At the time, Hines was riding a bicycle and carrying a bag of unknown items. Hines told the witness he was headed to the victim's residence.
A clerk at the Speedway at 18635 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville reported that on July 5 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Hines entered the store and purchased gloves, a medical-type face mask and $5 worth of gasoline. Before leaving the store, Hines asked the clerk for directions to Pryor Street.
About an hour later, Hines was seen riding his bicycle, still carrying the bag of items, near the Sunoco at 765 S. Broad St. in Brooksville.
At 6:28 a.m., deputies responded to Hines' residence, 12218 Maripoe Road, in Brooksville. Hines' roommate answered the door and advised that Hines was not home.
Over the next several hours, detectives continued surveillance on the residence, while others actively searched for Hines.
Hines was seen at his home’s interior garage door at 1:44 p.m. He retreated into the residence. Shortly after, Hines attempted to flee through a window on the north side of the residence. Two detectives spotted Hines and saw he was armed with a handgun. Hines dove back into the residence and pointed the handgun at officers, screaming that he would kill them, detectives said.
At 2:38 p.m., SWAT teams were deployed. A Crisis Response Team was also sent to the scene.
Detectives evacuated surrounding residences and continued to attempt to contact Hines via telephone and the public-address system.
Due to the extreme heat and the length of time Hernando SWAT members had been deployed, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team relieved the HCSO team.
At 9:39 p.m., shots were fired. Hines was removed from the residence and taken to a local trauma center, where he was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.
All deputies involved in the shooting, from both Hernando and Citrus counties, were placed on administrative leave with pay, pending a review by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Hines was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder; first-degree arson; making written threats to kill or injure; unlawful use of a two-way communications device; two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; and resisting arrest with violence. Additional charges are possible.
Photo courtesy HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
HT-SHERSHOOT1-0719
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.