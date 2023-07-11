Sheriff’s Office releases chronology in deputy-involved shooting

On July 5 at approximately 3:06 a.m., a 911 call was placed to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office by a resident on Pryor Street in Brooksville.
The caller stated their house was on fire and all parties had evacuated.
At approximately 3:10 a.m., Hernando County sheriff's deputies and apparatus from both the Brooksville Fire Department and Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived on scene to a residence fully engulfed in fire. As firefighters attacked the fire, deputies interviewed victims and witnesses.
At 3:29 a.m., fire officials requested a representative from the State Fire Marshal's Office, as they believed the fire was intentionally set.
At approximately 3:32 a.m., after being provided with a series of text messages by one of the victims in the residence at the time of the fire, deputies identified James Hines, 50, as the suspect in the arson. The context of the text messages included threats by Hines, to the victims, that he would "burn the house down, with both of them inside."
After learning Hines' address and that he typically operated a black motorized bicycle, patrol deputies began searching for him.
At 4 a.m., the HCSO Major Case Section and Forensic Science Unit were asked to respond to the scene on Pryor Street.
Through investigation, detectives learned the female victim had previously been romantically involved with Hines. Hines, unhappy about the breakup, began sending numerous text messages to the female victim at approximately 10 p.m. on July 4. Most of the messages contained verbiage in regard to burning the house down with both victims inside.
The State Fire Marshal ruled the fire an arson.
At this point in the investigation, detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of Hines, for the following:
- Attempted First-Degree Murder (2 counts)
- First Degree Arson
- Written Threats to Kill/Injure
- Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communications Device
- Bond: $260,000.
A witness reported speaking to Hines on July 4 at approximately 10 p.m.
At the time, Hines was riding his black bicycle and carrying a bag of unknown items. Hines told the witness he was headed to the victim's residence.
A clerk at the Speedway at 18635 Cortez Blvd. in Brooksville reported that on July 5 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Hines entered the store and purchased gloves, a medical type face mask and $5 in gasoline. Before leaving the store, Hines asked the clerk for directions to Pryor Street.
On July 5 at approximately 2:30 a.m., Hines was seen riding his bicycle, still carrying the bag of items, near the Sunoco at 765 S. Broad St. in Brooksville.
On July 5 at 6:28 a.m., deputies respond to Hines' residence, located at 12218 Maripoe Road in Brooksville. Hines' roommate answered the door and advised that Hines was not home.
Over the next several hours, detectives continued surveillance on the residence, while others actively searched for Hines.
At 1:25 p.m., detectives received information that Hines had returned to his residence on Maripoe Road.
At 1:41 p.m., detectives attempt to make contact with Hines at the residence.
At 1:44 p.m., detectives make contact with Hines at the interior garage door. Hines immediately retreated back into the residence.
Detectives continued to attempt contact with Hines via telephone; however, no one answered.
At 1:53 p.m., Hines attempted to flee the residence via a window on the north side of the residence. Two detectives on the north side of the residence spotted Hines, and observed that he was armed with a handgun.
Hines dove back into the residence through the window and pointed the handgun at law enforcement officers, screaming that he would kill them.
Multiple detectives and deputies responded to the residence.
This interaction with Hines resulted in the following charges:
- Aggravated Assault on LEO (2 counts)
- Resisting Arrest w/Violence
- Bond: $20,000.
At 1:55 p.m., deputies began evacuating surrounding residences. Roadways in the immediate area were closed and Fire Rescue was placed on standby.
At 2:01 p.m., a Code Red emergency alert sent to residents in the area.
Detectives continued to attempt contact with Hines via the telephone and public address system.
At 2:04 p.m., the Crisis Response and SWAT teams were activated.
Efforts to contact Hines continued, to no avail.
At 2:38 p.m., several SWAT members were deployed to the perimeter.
At 2:41 p.m., CRT arrived and assumed responsibility for all communication attempts with Hines.
Due to the extreme heat, and the length of time HCSO SWAT members had already been deployed, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office SWAT team was asked to continue efforts to safely and peacefully resolve the situation.
At 9:39 p.m., shots were fired. Hines was removed from the residence and transported to a local trauma center. Hines suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Hines was placed under arrest and charged with the aforementioned violations.
As per standard protocol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement responded to investigate the deputy-involved shooting. All deputies involved in the shooting (both Hernando County and Citrus County) were placed on administrative leave with pay, pending a preliminary review by the FDLE.
The investigation is still active. Additional charges on Hines may be pending.
