BROOKSVILLE — Several people were arrested and large amounts of drugs and weapons were found after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office raided a house in Brooksville on March 3.
Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a Facebook video posting that the HCSO’s Vice and Narcotics Unit had received information regarding crack cocaine being sold by an individual at 823 Twigg St. in Brooksville.
The suspect, identified as Dallas Jeffers, 29, was living at the address and the sheriff’s office said he was selling illegal narcotics to various persons. An undercover operation was initiated and the operation resulted in several drug purchases made from Jeffers at the Twigg Street address.
Probable cause was developed for a search warrant, and it was executed early the morning of March 3.
A search of the residence, vehicles on the property, outbuildings, and of people there resulted in the confiscation of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, hashish, drug paraphernalia including scales and baggies, three handguns, two bolt-action rifles, multiple rounds of ammunition and $6,355 in cash.
Jeffers has prior arrests for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, trespassing, failure to appear, robbery by sudden snatching, and traffic offenses.
In this case, he was charged with armed trafficking in cocaine and numerous drug possession charges, including possession of a place for the sale of a controlled substance.
Jeffers’ total bond, all charges combined, is $302,000.
Several other individuals were placed under arrest, including:
• Herlisha Dickey, 48, on a warrant for battery from Marion County. Bond was set at $6,000. Dickey has numerous prior arrests.
• Brandon Maner, 41, on charges of possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000. Maner also has numerous prior arrests.
• Christine Early, 37, on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, with bond set at $2,000. Early also has numerous prior arrests.
• Jerome Scriven, 62, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, with bond set at $1,000. Scriven also has numerous prior arrests.
• Donna Thomas, 45, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, with bond set at $6,000. Thomas also has numerous prior arrests.
• Gregory Miller, 56, on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, with bond set at $1,000. Miller also has numerous prior arrests.
• Alexandra Smith, 22, on charges of armed trafficking in cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of controlled substance, possession of a place for the sale of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, with bond set at $141,000. Smith has no prior arrests.
• Peter Porter, 46, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest w/o violence, with bond set at $8,000. Porter has numerous prior arrests.
