The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation into a drive-by shooting during the early morning hours on Sunday at a residence located on the 6400 block of Holiday Drive in Spring Hill.
The drive-by shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sept. 10 outside a residence on Holiday Drive where an open house party was occurring. There were no injuries reported at the scene.
One victim was identified three hours later after arriving at the emergency room of a local hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand.
Detectives are continuing to follow up on numerous leads in the case and are making progress in their investigation.
If you have information on this case, please contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous.
Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.
You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.