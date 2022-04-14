WESLEY CHAPEL — Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies responded to welfare check from a neighbor on Wednesday, April 13, to the scene of what appears to be a murder/suicide in the Meadow Pointe area of Wesley Chapel.
Preliminary information indicates there are two deceased adult males. One male took the life of his brother, and then took his own life.
All parties are accounted for and there is no public safety threat, the Sheriff’s Office said. The investigation remains ongoing.
The Sheriff's Office has compiled community-based resources on its website to help serve citizens. Resources are available for a variety of challenges that citizens may encounter, including mental health issues, houselessness, suicidal thoughts and more.
To see these resources, visit PascoSheriff.com/MentalHealth.html
