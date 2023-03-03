The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion and shooting which occurred this morning around 5 a.m. Friday, March 3, in the Lake Padgett area.
Three individuals were shot and were taken to the hospital. This is not a random act. This incident stems from an ongoing dispute between individuals who know each other.
Preliminary information indicates a victim had an altercation last week at an adult establishment in Tampa.
On the victim's way home from this incident, there was a road rage incident between the parties, which appears to be related to the first altercation. Since then, there's been ongoing communication between the parties, which appears to have escalated into Friday's events where four suspects arrived at the victim's home and engaged in a physical altercation.
Following this altercation, the shootings occurred both in the driveway and within the home. The individuals shot include an adult man, an adult woman and a 6-year-old girl. All those shot have significant injuries and were taken to hospitals.
At this time, PSO continues to pursue investigative leads. This is an incident between known parties and there is no public safety threat. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.
