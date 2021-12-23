BROOKSVILLE — Homes on Anderson and Sinclair roads got visits from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office’s Vice & Narcotics Squad on Wednesday, Dec. 22, according to a press release.
Deputies executed simultaneous search warrants at 21403 Anderson Road and 15392 Sinclair Road in Brooksville.
An investigation spanning several months confirmed narcotics activity had been happening at both addresses. During execution of the warrants, narcotics, weapons and U.S. currency were located.
Items seized from the Anderson Road home included 53 suboxone strips, 7.5 MDMA pills, two Smith & Wesson handguns, ammunition, 85.8 grams of unknown pills, 9.7 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $2,693 in U.S. currency.
Three individuals were arrested and charged as follows in relation to the search warrant and related investigation at the Anderson Road house.
David Gayle, 45, was charged with sale of fentanyl, sale of fentanyl within 100 feet of a church, trafficking in methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine within 100 feet of a church, possession of a structure with intent to sell (two counts), possession of paraphernalia (three counts), unlawful use of a two-way communication device (two counts), possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
He is being held on $182,000 bond.
Deandre Goodson, 26, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, and is being held on $2,000 bond.
Destiny Wright, 20, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, and is being held on $2,000 bond.
Items seized from the Sinclair Road house include 27.19 grams of fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and $791 in U.S. currency. Eve Kilgannon, 47, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, sale of fentanyl (two counts), possession of fentanyl with the intent to sell (two counts), possession of a structure for intent to sell (two counts), unlawful use of a two-way communication device (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia (three counts). Her bond is $193,000.
