Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant in Brooksville

Port Richey, FL (34668)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.