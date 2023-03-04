Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE – Several people were arrested and a large amount of drugs and weapons were found after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office raided a house in Brooksville on Friday.
Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a Facebook video posting that the Vice and Narcotics Unit had received information regarding illegal narcotics, specifically crack cocaine, being sold by an individual at 823 Twigg St. in Brooksville.
The suspect, identified as Dallas Jeffers, 29, was living at the address and was selling illegal narcotics to various persons. An undercover operation was initiated and the operation resulted in several narcotics purchases made from Jeffers at the Twigg Street address.
Probable cause was developed for a search warrant, and it was executed in the early morning of Friday, March 3.
A search of the residence, vehicles on the property, outbuildings on the property, and of persons located on the property revealed the following:
- Approximately 57.4 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 16.7 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 1.4 grams of methamphetamine
- Approximately 205 grams of marijuana
- Approximately 102.7 grams of hashish
- Multiple items of drug paraphernalia, including scales and baggies (used for the sale of illegal narcotics)
- Smith and Wesson .45 caliber pistol
- Smith and Wesson M&P Shield 9 mm pistol
- American Tactical Omni Hybrid Air Pistol
- Two bolt-action rifles
- Multiple rounds of ammunition
- $6,355 in U.S. currency.
Jeffers has prior arrests for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, trespassing, failure to appear, robbery by sudden snatching, and traffic offenses.
Jeffers was arrested and charged with:
- Armed Trafficking in Cocaine
- Possession of Crack Cocaine
- Possession of Marijuana over 20 Grams
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Place for the Sale of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond set at $141,000
Additionally, Jeffers was charged as follows for offenses related to the sale and/or distribution of narcotics:
- Sale of Crack Cocaine within 1,000 Feet of a Place of Worship (4 counts)
- Possession of Crack Cocaine w/Intent to Sell (4 counts)
Person in Possession of Structure for Purpose of Sale of Controlled Substance (4 counts)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Bond set at $161,000
Jeffers’ total bond, all charges combined, is $302,000.
Several other individuals were placed under arrest, including Herlisha Dickey, 48, on a warrant for battery from Marion County. Bond was set at $6,000.
Dickey has prior arrests for burglary, theft, vop, battery, resist arrest, sale of cocaine x2, possession of paraphernalia, smuggle contraband into detention
facility and FTA.
Brandon Maner, 41, for possession of crack cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $6,000
He has prior arrests for battery, burglary, aggravated battery w/deadly weapon, traffic offenses, violation of probation, violation of injunction, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, FTA, battery on LEO, tampering w/evidence, felon in possession of firearm, false ID to LEO and exposure of sexual organs.
Christine Early, 37, for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, with bond set at $2,000.
Early has prior arrests for battery (multiple arrests), possession of paraphernalia, grand theft (multiple arrests), FTA, possession of new legend drug. resisting arrest, and false ID to LEO.
Jerome Scriven, 62, for possession of drug paraphernalia, with bond set at $1,000.
Scriven has prior arrests for aggravated battery, DUI, VOP, trespassing, resist arrest, disorderly conduct, resist arrest w/violence, battery, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine w/intent to sell, sale of crack cocaine (multiple arrests), traffic offenses, introducing contraband into detention facility, flee to elude LEO, and FTA.
Donna Thomas, 45, v possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, with bond set at $6,000.
Thomas has prior arrests for possession of cocaine, grand theft (multiple arrests), possession of new legend drug, possession of paraphernalia, fraudulent use of credit card (multiple arrests), criminal use of personal ID, VOP, uttering a false instrument, grand theft auto, and exploitation of the elderly.
Gregory Miller, 56, possession of drug paraphernalia, with bond set at $1,000.
Miller has prior arrests for FTA, VOP, possession of cocaine w/intent to sell, solicitation to deliver cocaine, battery, grand theft, uttering forged instrument, possession of paraphernalia, trespassing, loitering and prowling, aggravated assault on LEO, tampering w/evidence, delivery of cocaine, burglary, felon in possession of firearm, battery on LEO, depriving officer of means of communication and escape.
Alexandra Smith, 22, armed trafficking in cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of controlled substance, possession of a place for the sale of controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, with bond set at $141,000.
Smith has no prior arrests.
Peter Porter, 46, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resist arrest w/o violence, with bond set at $8,000.
Porter has prior arrests for Grand theft, sale in lieu of controlled substance, FTA, resist arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine w/intent to sell (multiple arrests), VOP, sale of cocaine, possession of marijuana w/intent to sell, tampering w/evidence, possession of crack cocaine, resist arrest w/violence, battery on a LEO, deprive officer of means of communication, trespassing, and touch or strike police dog.
