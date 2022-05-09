Sheriff’s Office deals with unlicensed contractors

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said its Economic Crimes unit recently conducted an unlicensed contractor operation in which businesses and individuals were found to be conducting contractor work without the proper licensing.
“This crime is dangerous, placing citizens at potential risk for poor quality work and noncompliance with building codes,” the agency said. “In addition, property owners become liable for any injuries, have limited resources in the event of a broken contractor and may become the victim of scams.”
PSO gave a list of individuals and businesses found operating without the proper licensing. If you believe you may be a victim of an unlicensed contractor, the agency said to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.
Here are a few tips to keep you from becoming a victim of contractor fraud. First, ask for licenses and confirm a contractor’s references before agreeing on a project. You should never feel pressured into a contract or work with which you’re not comfortable. It’s also good to obtain several written estimates before you start any remodeling and wait until the job is complete before providing full payment.
Click on the image below for a bigger image.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.