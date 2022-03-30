Sheriff’s drone helps locate suspect

A man is in custody after he tried to attack another man, fled and was found with the help of a Sheriff’s Office drone unit, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
At 7:32 on Tuesday, March 29, deputies responded to a residence on Elwood Road in Spring Hill in reference to a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The suspect, Larry Haller, 54, was arguing with a family friend. He armed himself with a baseball bat and then charged toward the man while shouting he was going to hurt him.
The victim fled on foot and was able to get away.
A deputy with the Drone Unit located a small group of people gathered along power lines, and saw a man matching the suspect's description in the group.
Deputies were guided to the location and took Haller into custody after a brief struggle.
He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center on a charge of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $2,000.
