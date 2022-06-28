On Monday, June 27, at approximately 3:54 a.m., a deputy working inside the Hernando County Detention Center was conducting a routine inmate count when he noticed a male inmate unresponsive within his cell.
Prior to this encounter, deputies noted nothing out of the ordinary had
occurred.
The deputy immediately contacted the medical unit within the detention center and requested that medical personnel respond to the inmate's cell. Deputies then entered the cell and began performing lifesaving measures.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene a short time
later and pronounced the inmate dead at 4:07 a.m.
The deceased inmate has been identified as Joseph Frederick Auche, 55.
Auche's body was transported to the District 5 Medical Examiner's Office in
Leesburg, where an autopsy will be performed.
Auche has been incarcerated at the detention center since May 26 on a
charge of homicide.
No additional details are available at this time.
