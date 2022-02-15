Sheriff reports death of inmate

On Feb. 11 at 6:45 a.m., the medical staff at Bravera Health Brooksville notified the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office that a male inmate brought to the facility for medical treatment had died, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The inmate, who was suffering from various medical issues, was taken to the hospital on Feb. 10 from the Hernando County Detention Center’s Medical Unit. His next of kin was notified of the situation. The next of kin coordinated with hospital staff on end-of-life care decisions.
The inmate had previously been transported to the hospital on Jan. 22 and was cleared to return to the detention center on Feb. 2.
The circumstances involving the inmate’s need for medical attention and his death are being investigated by the HCSO and the District 5 Medical Examiner’s Office in Leesburg.
There is no additional information available at this time.
