Sheriff reports death of inmate

On Thursday, Aug. 10, just after 3 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Blackbird Avenue in Weeki Wachee regarding an unknown male banging on the front door of the residence.
The 911 caller reported hearing the male screaming something to the effect of "needing something to drink." When the caller refused to open the door, the caller heard the male talking about "trying to get in the house."
Upon arrival, deputies located the male suspect inside a vehicle on the property in question. Deputies made contact with the suspect, later identified as Raymond Troy, 44. and conducted a search of his person. The search revealed a silver Rosary in Troy's pocket. The silver Rosary was identified by the home owner/vehicle owner as belonging to them.
After speaking with Troy for a short time, deputies requested Hernando County Fire Rescue respond to evaluate him medically, as he was displaying signs of an altered mental status, possibly as a result of using illegal narcotics.
Troy told deputies he was "thirsty and just looking for water." He did not say why he had gotten into the victim's vehicle or why he'd taken the Rosary.
Troy was evaluated by paramedics but refused treatment.
Raymond Troy, who lists an address of "transient in Spring Hill," was placed under arrest (3:28 a.m.) and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center (3:37 a.m.). Troy was charged with burglary of conveyance.
Deputies learned that Troy was currently released on a surety bond from the Pasco County Detention Center for resisting arrest without violence and theft. Based upon that information, deputies requested Troy be placed on a no bond status until first appearance.
At 4:04 a.m., Troy was booked into the Hernando County Detention Center. Troy was secured in a holding cell at 4:14 a.m., at which time he was observed drinking water. Soon after being placed in the holding cell, Troy lay on the floor of the cell; staff members immediately checked on him.
A short time later, Troy stopped moving. Staff members again entered the holding cell to find Troy suffering from an unknown medical emergency. Immediately, staff members began administering life-saving measures (Narcan, CPR, and AED) and activated fire rescue.
Hernando County Fire Rescue arrived on scene and took over the treatment of Troy. Troy was transported to Bravera Health Brooksville by ambulance.
At 5:17 a.m., Troy was declared deceased by a physician in the Emergency Department.
As per protocol, Major Case detectives, forensics technicians and professional standards staff responded to the scene to collect physical evidence and conduct investigations.
Preliminary investigation indicates Troy suffered a medical emergency, possibly related to the illegal use of narcotics. An autopsy will be conducted to confirm his cause of death.
The investigation continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.