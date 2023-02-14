Sheriff offers updates on three homicide cases in county

BROOKSVILLE – Detectives are working 24/7 to solve the case of Isabella Scavelli, 17, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said Tuesday, Feb. 14.
At a press conference he called to discuss that case and two others, the sheriff said he knows there’s a lot of attention being paid to the death of the Hernando High School student who was shot on the night of Feb. 7 on Hazel Street.
“I can’t talk much about it because it’s still an open investigation,” Nienhuis said of the Scavelli case. Detectives have done 75 to 80 interviews, have been writing and serving warrants, and want anyone with information to share it. People from every area of the Sheriff’s Office are working on the case, he added.
“We know a tremendous amount more than we did when the first call came in and we’re definitely making some serious progress on that,” he said. “As soon as we have something specific that the detectives will allow me to release, we’ll be able to do that.”
He said people should not spread rumors on social media.
Passions often run high when the victim is so young, Nienhuis said, so the public should not go after someone they might suspect.
“We want to bring the people to justice who committed this terrible crime as much as anyone else,” he said. “Please don’t take the law into your own hands.”
Be careful about casual acquaintances, Nienhuis said.
“This particular victim was not engaged in a ‘high-risk’ lifestyle,” the sheriff said. “She is the true victim in this case.”
He didn’t go into specifics but talked about a family member or acquaintances who might have brought in a person living a “high-risk” lifestyle.
“Bottom line is, make sure that the people you interact with are not living a high-risk lifestyle, and your chances of being a victim are very, very slim,” he said.
Brooksville fire
A fire on the morning of Jan. 20 was thought to be little more than that but has become a homicide investigation, Nienhuis said.
It took Fire-Rescue 90 minutes to put out the fire, and PascoCounty cadaver dogs found a human body and four dead dogs in the building. The fire was very intense, he said.
A family member reported dropping off Briauna Amann, 21, at the house on Jan. 19 at about 10 to 10:30 p.m. She is the suspect and has a long record.
She called the Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 23 to tell them she was lost in the woods, and was using the victim’s cellphone. Deputies were not able to find Amann.
They eventually found out that she left the area but was found in Marion County in a homeless camp, and she admitted starting the fire and taking the victim’s cellphone.
She knew the victim was sleeping when she set the fire.
Amann is charged with first-degree murder (no bond), arson of an occupied dwelling ($25,000 bond) and grand theft from a dwelling ($5,000 bond).
She has several criminal histories, Nienhuis said.
Stabbing near homeless camp
A call came in on Feb. 11 at about 4:20 p.m. about an incident at a homeless camp off U.S. 19, a little bit south of Northcliffe.
Deputies located a victim who was stabbed, developed suspect information and began canvassing the area. They found a woman’s bicycle and a deputy who worked in a community policing detail in the area had her phone number, contacted her and she said she was lost in the woods.
Her name is Regina Ritter, he said, and she has an “extensive criminal history.”
They found her and an investigation revealed a CitrusCounty writ that enabled her to be taken into custody. They found a bloody knife in her bag.
None of the witnesses said the victim did anything overt aside from an argument with the suspect.
The victim died in the hospital from chest injuries.
Ritter has been charged with manslaughter. Additional evidence was found at her house, Nienhuis said.
