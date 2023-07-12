Sexual predator arrested in Brooksville

On July 8 just before 2 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the 7-Eleven at 765 S. Broad St. in Brooksville to provide assistance to Probation and Parole.
The Probation and Parole officer, who was already on scene, was attempting to locate Albert Lee Gardner, 29, as Gardner's GPS tracking device had been tracking at this location for an unusual amount of time, and he was nowhere to be found.
Deputies and the officer proceeded to check several different locations throughout Brooksville, without success.
Deputies returned to the 7-Eleven, where the GPS device was still tracking, and located it in a garbage can on the property.
Minutes after locating the GPS device, deputies heard a call, regarding an overdose, being dispatched. The overdose was occurring at 635 W. Fort Dade Ave. in Brooksville. Deputies responded.
Upon arrival, deputies observed the person who had overdosed was in fact Gardner. Deputies deployed Narcan to Gardner, reversing the overdose.
Gardner was transported to Bravera Health Brooksville, by ambulance, where he was medically cleared by physicians.
Gardner was arrested and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center. Gardner was changed as follows:
- VOP / Lewd and Lascivious Battery w/Victim 12-15 Years Old
- Tampering w/Electronic Monitoring Device
- No Bond.
