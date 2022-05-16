Sex offender captured and charged

On May 10, detectives assigned to the Street Intelligence Unit received information regarding a suspicious person in the CoastalWayPlaza, near the Ulta store.
The citizen told detectives that a white male had been seen in the parking lot for several days in a row, and it appeared that he was watching women enter and exit the Ulta store. The citizen provided both a vehicle description (2002 Chevrolet Silverado) and tag number (Michigan -- EBN733) on the vehicle. Investigation revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen from the state of Michigan.
Detectives determined the vehicle was being operated by Daniel Randall, 52, a registered sex offender, who recently moved to Hernando County from of Michigan. Detectives conducted surveillance and searched various locations, in hopes of locating Randall and/or the stolen vehicle. After several hours of surveillance, detectives located Randall operating the stolen vehicle as he attempted to exit the Frontier campground in Brooksville.
Detectives placed Randall in custody and found a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine, and a glass smoking pipe. Randall told detectives the methamphetamine and pipe belonged to him and that he did not have a valid driver's license.
Randall, 52, was charged with:
- Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle
- Driving While License Suspended/Revoked
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Paraphernalia
During this time, Detective Kyle Wilson also had an open investigation
involving Randall regarding Randall's sex offender registration obligations.
Randall admitted to being untruthful about the date he arrived in Brooksville.
He also admitted to failing to provide his employment data during the
initial registration, as he became employed during the month of April.
Randall admitted he did not obtain, nor attempt to obtain a Florida ID card.
Randall admitted to having all of the listed social media accounts, but stated
he did not know he was supposed to report them. It should be noted that
Randall was provided with a copy of his sex offender registration obligations
and reporting requirements upon his initial registration.
Randall told Wilson that he was untruthful during his initial registration because he did not want to get in trouble.
Wilson then charged Randall as follows:
- Failure to Report Establishment of Permanent Residence w/in 48 Hours
- Failure to Report Internet Identifiers (5 counts)
- Failure to Secure an Identification Card
- Failure to Report Change in Employment w/in 48 Hours
- Knowingly Provide False Registration Information by Act or Omission
- No Bond - Sexual Offenders are not eligible for release on bail or surety
bond until First Appearance.
Randall remains in the Hernando County Detention Center. If released, he will
be required to wear a GPS monitor.
