On May 10, 2023, at 5:15 AM the New Port Richey Police Department executed a search warrant in regards to illegal drug use at the residence of 5204 Kapok Drive.
Previously, the residence was deemed blighted; however, several residents continued to reside there. Multiple narcotics were located inside and outside of the residence, including methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine.
The search warrant resulted in seven arrests. The following individuals were criminally charged:
- Dierk Todd Zimmerman, 52 -- Possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Justin Carlo Iovino, 73 -- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Tiffany Ann Wilkins, 29 -- Possession of a controlled substance (2x), possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Tacie Judith Mark, 35, -- Possession of a controlled substance (2x), possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Ronnie Lee Miller II -- Possession of a controlled substance (2x);
- Coren McKenzie Van Dyke -- Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Lorenzo Todd Norfleet -- Operating a public nuisance structure for drug
activity, possession of a controlled substance (3x).
The residence was boarded up for safety purposes and deemed uninhabitable by city of New Port Richey officials. All individuals were transported to the
Pasco County Jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.