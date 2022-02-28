BROOKSVILLE – A joint operation involving multiple police agencies resulted in seven arrests and the seizure of drugs, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office reported in a press release.
In the early morning hours of Feb. 25, a vice and narcotics search warrant was executed at 26240 Alamo Road in Brooksville. SWAT Teams from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office and Citrus County Sheriff's Office secured the property and numerous individuals on the scene, while vice and narcotics detectives conducted the search.
The search warrant was a result of a months-long investigation in which the Hernando County vice and narcotics detectives received assistance from and worked with detectives from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office and federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Detectives seized the following items:
- Methamphetamine - 1.4 pounds (639 grams)
- Fentanyl - 20 grams
- Marijuana - 398 grams
- Pills - 26
- Suboxone Patches - 5
- Firearms – 15, 1 stolen
- U.S. currency - $4,829
The individuals listed below were placed under arrest and charged as follows:
Beau Brown, 40
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine (4 counts)
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Sale/Possession Heroin
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon
- Possession of Ammunition by Convicted Felon
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Legend Drug
- Possession of Paraphernalia
- Possession of Machine Gun/Short Rifle
- Grand Theft
Kara Zoldak, 40
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Paraphernalia
Michael Steen, 28
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Paraphernalia
Victoria Beckett, 27
- Possession of Methamphetamine
- Possession of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Paraphernalia.
The investigation and subsequent search warrant led detectives and special agents to a source of supply where a controlled narcotics transaction was completed. Three individuals unwittingly attempted to deliver illegal narcotics to undercover detectives.
Those individuals were apprehended with the following:
- Methamphetamine - 2.5 pounds
- Fentanyl - 88 grams
- Marijuana - 8 grams
The individuals were placed under arrest and charged as follows:
Julian Patterson, 42
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Possession of Methamphetamine w/Intent to Sell
- Possession of Fentanyl w/Intent to Sell
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Paraphernalia
Aldevonte Sanders, 26
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Possession of Methamphetamine w/Intent to Sell
- Possession of Fentanyl w/Intent to Sell
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Paraphernalia
Delmario Austin, 29
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine
- Trafficking in Fentanyl
- Possession of Methamphetamine w/Intent to Sell
- Possession of Fentanyl w/Intent to Sell
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Paraphernalia
