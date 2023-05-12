A 21-year-old Clearwater man is in serious condition after his car collided with a Royal Synergy Productions bus early in the morning on Friday, May 12, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The bus was not carrying any passengers. Its driver, a 45-year-old Orlando man, suffered minor injuries.
The Pontiac sedan was traveling south on I-75, south of State Road 56, at about 12:10 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reason. The vehicle entered the inside shoulder and collided with the inside guardrail. The vehicle was redirected back into the travel lanes where it was promptly struck by the bus, also traveling southon I-75.
The Pontiac rotated to final rest in the southbound lanes of I-75 while the bus traveled to the median, overturned and continued across the northbound lanes of I-75.
The bus then collided with the outside concrete barrier wall, resulting in debris being ejected upon the exit ramp leading from I-75 to State Road 56.
All highway lanes were reopened at 3:05 a.m.
