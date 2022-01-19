The Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday, Jan. 19, in a Facebook posting that someone is trying a different scam.
Residents have reported receiving a text message stating that the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is selling T-shirts for $10. The text message has also been reported to have a link included in the message.
The HCSO is in fact not selling T-shirts. The message is a scam and the Sheriff’s Office said it is aware of it.
Employees of law enforcement agencies do not call/text citizens to request money or advertise the sale of merchandise. If you receive a call or text like this, hang up or do not respond because it’s a scam.
