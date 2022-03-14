Search for wanted suspect ends with three arrests

A wanted 19-yer-old man was arrested and two others were taken into custody on Thursday, March 10, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
At 9:30 a.m. on that day, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the driver of a black BMW sedan for multiple traffic violations.
The driver of the vehicle, Stephan Vassel, 19, refused to stop and sped down Lema Drive in Spring Hill.
Detectives did not chase Vassel as he was driving recklessly through a residential neighborhood. At 10:55 a.m., the same detectives observed Vassel along the shoulder of Linden Drive, just west of Mariner Boulevard. Vassel was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that had jumper cables connected to another vehicle. Two individuals, Nyzarian Thompson, 18, and a juvenile were located along with Vassel.
Vassel was immediately taken into custody at the scene. Thompson and the juvenile were found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They also were arrested at the scene.
Detectives located a backpack in the BMW that contained three pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Vassel was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, possession of marijuana with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a church and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where his bond was set at $13,000.
Thompson was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $1,500.
The juvenile was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. After processing at the detention center, he was released into the custody of his parents upon the direction of the Department of Juvenile Justice.
