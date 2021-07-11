Search for missing New Port Richey teen continues

NEW PORT RICHEY — Law enforcement is asking for public assistance in locating a missing teenage boy who was last seen on the morning of July 8.
According to New Port Richey Police Department reports, 16-year-old Deven Gelinas was last seen at approximately 10 a.m., July 8, leaving Pennsylvania Avenue heading toward Madison Street.
Gelinas is described as being 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with blondish-brown hair and hazel eyes that have a blue ring around them. At the time of his disappearance, Gelinas was wearing a black tee shirt with white lettering (Friends) written all over the shirt, and black shorts. The shorts appear to be made of bathing suit material, the report states.
Gelinas had a blue Jansport backpack and may also have a light blue hoodie on.
The NPR Police report states that Gelinas is mentally disabled and takes anti-psychotic and ADHD medications. Without medication, Gelinas is unstable and may be a harm to himself or others, the report continues.
Gelinas is said to frequent the Sims Park area in New Port Richey.
Anyone with information about Gelinas' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Ioppolo at the New Port Richey Police Department by calling 727-232-8905, Ext. 8905, or sending emails to ioppoloj@cityofnewportrichey.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.